High ranking delegation from Tenerife to visit Israel

A high ranking delegation from the island of Tenerife, headed by Alberto Bernabé, tourism minister for the Tenerife government, will be visiting Israel to participate in the IMTM International Tourism Fair, to be held at the Tel Aviv Expo Center.

Tenerife will hold a special event for travel agents and journalists on February 14th 2019, in Tel Aviv.

Tenerife is the largest of the seven cannery islands, located in the Atlantic ocean across from the shores of Morocco. The island is a part of Spain and one of the most popular tourist attractions in the European continent. It is renowned for its breathtaking scenery and offers ideal weather throughout the year. Tenerife is visited by over five million tourists every year. Tenerife is an island formed of volcanic rock, created by volcanic eruptions throughout the decades.

The island of Tenerife offers vibrant nightlife and a perfect vacation. It has abundant forests, exotic wild life and plants, deserts, mountains, volcanos, spas and thermal pools, and of course – beautiful beaches with turquoise water. The island offers a variety of scenic views: in the north there are green vista characterized by a great deal of vegetation; in the south you can find sunny beaches with clear blue waters. The island also has fascinating parks, tourist towns with a variety of attractions. The VAT in Tenerife is only 7%, which allows for a more comfortable and worthwhile shopping experience.

According to statistical data, more than 10,000 Israeli tourists visited Tenerife between the months of March and December 2018, and the number of flights to the island stood at 53. Tenerife is expecting 2,457 tourists from Israel between the months of January and March of 2019. Direct flights from Israel to Tenerife started only during March of last year, executed by Israir airline. The flights take place once a week on Tuesd