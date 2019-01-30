Bereaved family: Why can't they catch our parents' murderer?

The children of Yehuda and Tamar Kadouri, who were murdered in their home in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, convened a press conference Wednesday afternoon, during which they claimed that the police were not doing enough to locate the murderer.

As the search for the murderer continues, the family claimed that this it was a nationalistically motivated attack. "Three weeks ago he visited the people of Israel, a national disaster in general, and the honorable Kadouri family, bringing a personal disaster for all of Jerusalem," said Nitai Kadouri, the son of the murdered.

"We are going through a difficult battle, apart from this terrible disaster - total obstinacy by the authorities," the son claimed.

"We ask the relevant security forces - the police and the Shin Bet - to be sober before G-d forbid another terrible disaster happens. We pray that the truth will come out and this villain will be caught.In the midst of all the sorrow, I would like to thank 99.9% of the people of Israel who discovered their Jewish heart and supported us. We pray that this Jewish heart will triumph and emerge stronger than all this," he said.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represents the family, said at the press conference: "The family feels that the police fell asleep on guard duty. The children cooperated fully with the police.This is a nationalist case, why does the Shin Bet not enter the picture?"

Natan Kadouri, the second son, said, "We have neither father nor mother in one bright day.Father and mother who helped and helped us, everything went in one day. "

"Our hearts are divided, on the one hand we understand that the Israel Police, and we thank them, the researchers are trying hard and trying, but we think that this is not enough in the right direction, we think that all their forces and abilities must be used to find this despicable murderer, we want him to be behind bars. "It will not bring back our mother and father, but it is a comfort to know that this despicable murderer will not be free."

The bodies of Tamar and Yehuda Kadouri were found two weeks ago in their apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, with signs of severe violence.

