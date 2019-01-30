

Israeli killed in accident near Hevron: Yishai Rivlin of Efrat Rivlin, 33, was killed in a car accident in the Hevron Hills while on IDF reserve duty. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Ido Ben Porat,

Courtesy of the family Yishai Rivlin Yishai Rivlin, a 33-year-old resident of Efrat, was killed Wednesday in the road accident on Route 60 near Mitzpeh Eshtamoa in the Hevron Hills, as he finished a period of IDF reserve duty in the area.



Yishai, who graduated from the Eli pre-military academy, leaves behind a wife and three children. His funeral will take place tomorrow at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.



Yishai was critically injured in the accident and suffered a systemic injury. A helicopter evacuated him to the hospital while he has sedated and connected to a respirator, but he later died of his wounds.



Yishai was on his way to the battalion base, near Otniel, where he was supposed to turn in his military equipment after his reserve battalion finished its operational activity in the area. The accident occurred north of the community of Shima.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top