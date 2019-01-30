Poll: Likud - 29, Benny Gantz - 19

According to a poll published today, Wednesday, on the Walla news site, Benny Gantz's Israel Resilience party wins 19 Knesset seats, making it the second largest party in Israel after the Likud, which receives 29 seats in the poll.



Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party wins 12 seats and Bennett and Shaked’s New Right gets 7 seats, as do the Joint List, the Labor party and United Torah Judaism.



Ahmad Tibi's Ta'al faction, Kulanu headed by Moshe Kahlon, Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu receive 5 seats.

The Jewish Home-Nation Union faction, the Gesher list of Orly Levy Abekasis, and the Shas party each receive 4 seats. Tzipi Livni does not pass the electoral threshold.