'Iran has supporters throughout world, including US and Europe'

Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports that Iranian Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution member Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi said during a broadcast that aired on Channel 1 TV (Iran) on December 21, 2018 that Iran's global influence extends into "Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and other countries throughout the world," and that it even has supporters in the U.S. and Europe.

He said that Iran has forces that are willing to sacrifice their lives for the regime even without being told to do so. He gave the example of a Hindu Marxist professor at the University of Delhi in India who told him that if America attacks Iran, he and his students would fight alongside Iran, even in Indian territory.

Azghadi alleged that leftist Indian students told him they would leave no Americans alive in India if the U.S. attacked Iran. Azghadi referred to a statement by Imam Khomenei that a world war would break out if the U.S. attacked Iran and he added that Iran is not a country; rather, it is a "great international revolution."