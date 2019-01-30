One year later: Arab sentenced to 54 months for Old City attack

Court sentences Arab assailant to 4.5 years in prison for dropping cement block on Jewish youth in Old City of Jerusalem.

A Jerusalem Arab who dropped a cement block on a Jewish youth in the Old City of Jerusalem last year has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison as part of a plea bargain agreement.

The Jerusalem District Court sentenced Muhammed Razem Wednesday to 54 months in prison, after Justice Avraham Rubin convicted Razem last year of aggravated assault.

The case stems from an attack just over one year ago in the Old City of Jerusalem.

On January 11th, 2018, the victim was returning to his home in the Old City when Razem, who was one story up in a nearby building, spotted the victim.

Razem hurled a cement block down from a height of roughly 13 feet, down towards the Jewish youth, hitting him in the head.

The victim was knocked down and suffered a head injury which required multiple stitches.

In addition to the 54-month jail sentence, Razem was ordered to pay the victim 10,000 shekels ($2,725) in compensation.

"A terrorist who was convicted of causing serious injury tried to murder my client solely because he was a Jew,” the victim’s lawyer, Haim Bleicher, said at the time of the conviction. “We are grateful to the police and the State Prosecutor for taking the terrorist and incriminating him, but unfortunately the terrorist was not charged and convicted as [a terrorist].”