Report: Left-wing orgs flouting law

A new report by the Im Tirtzu movement shows that since the enactment of the Transparency Law, nearly 61% of extreme-Left organizations receiving donations from foreign entities ostensibly violate the law because they did not elaborate on the amount of donations they received or only partially listed funds arriving from foreign governments.

According to study data, between 2015 and 2017 only 38% of the organizations obeyed the law and published their total contributions received from foreign countries and foundations.

The Transparency Law passed second and third reading in the Knesset in July 2016, aiming to expose donations by governments and foreign entities to radical leftist organizations.

The law created a mechanism that determined that any organization whose main source of funding came from foreign entities would have to report to the registrar of non-profit organizations and also mention it in its official publications, including its website. Some 61% of these organizations allegedly broke the law and did not properly report the money they received from foreign governments.

Findings show a drastic decline of 42% in donations received by extreme-Left organizations between 2015 and 2017.

According to report findings, 30 of the 39 organizations suffered from a decline in the funding of foreign governments during those years.

For example, in 2015, funding by foreign governments for extreme-Left organizations stood at NIS 65,429,313; in 2016, NIS 57,947,963; and in 2017, NIS 53,309.56.

Organizations such as B'Tselem, Breaking the Silence, "Who Profits from the Occupation", and "HaMoked: Center for the Defense of the Individual" have received increased support from foreign governments. For example, the Center for the Defense of the Individual that assists terrorists' families in the Supreme Court received a higher contribution of over NIS 1.75 million.

Im Tirtzu movement Chairman Matan Peleg said "a phenomenon where foreign governments finance propaganda organizations against IDF soldiers and organizations act to defend terrorists in court while encouraging international pressure on Israel is fundamentally anti-democratic.

"We're pleased to see the Expanded Transparency Law is able to block some donations coming from foreign governments, but it's sad to see how these organizations ignore and flout the rule of law. We call on the Registrar of Associations to immediately launch an investigation against these organizations. The Israeli public is fed up with the de-legitimization organizations that undermine the State and IDF soldiers," Peleg added, "It's time to remove these organizations from the State of Israel."