Asher Elmaliach, who was seriously wounded in the attack on the central bus station in Jerusalem in December 2017, this morning in the Jerusalem court confronted the terrorist who stabbed him.

In the attack at the central bus station in the city, Yassin Abu al-Qar'a from Tuluse stabbed Elmaliach who was working as a security guard at the station, wounding him very seriously.

"I came to work like any normal day," he said at the start of the hearing before the judges and terrorist at the sentencing stage. "We received information that that same Yassin was a suspect. We checked him and he had documents only for the border. He didn't come for a day of fun or travel, but to carry out a mass casualty attack.

"I came to look you in the eyes and say: 'Mr. Yassin, you haven't succeeded. I'm alive and well; I'm standing on my feet, thank G-d."

Elmaliach spoke about his condition today and said that although he was rehabilitated and returned to work he is not like he was before the difficult incident. "Although I went back to work three months ago in another place, my status was drastically damaged. I have to wear a bandage on my chest to hide the scar; every morning I see it," he shared.