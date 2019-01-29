37-year-old doctor dead after heart attack

Senior cardiologist at Beilinson Hospital suffers massive fatal heart attack during his shift at the hospital.

Dr. Oren Sussman, 37, an expert in internal medicine at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva, died of a heart attack at the hospital on Tuesday.

Sussman, a father of three, felt ill during a shift on Thursday at the hospital. He went to rest in the doctors' room, where his fellow doctors found him in cardiac arrest.

Sussman was rushed to intensive care at Beilinson Hospital and died this morning. His funeral will take place tomorrow at the Yarkon Cemetery.

Dr. Sussman was active on Twitter and active in the struggle on behalf of interns, and in recent years he was a member of the inspection committee of the interns' organization and was even elected to the Beilinson representative at the national meeting.

His colleague Yigal Frank wrote: "This is how you would like your doctor to be: listening, not judgemental, and taking an interest. He was an up-to-date, broad-minded researcher who wanted to change things and to smile."

The head of the Cardiology Association, Prof. Ran Koronovsky and Dr. Ronen Rubinstein, eulogized him, "Dr. Sussman was a senior cardiologist, a brilliant physician in the cardiology system at the Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson). Dr. Sussman's contributions have been recognized worldwide. Dr. Sussman's academic career is decorated with several awards for excellence."