Watch: Undercover forces arrest firebomb throwers

Border Police officers stationed in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem embarked on an operation to arrest rioters who throw Molotov Cocktails.

The forces acted after the Israel Police recently investigated a surge of cases in which a number of suspects arrived at the outskirts of the refugee camp and hurled Molotov cocktails at vehicles traveling on the Moshe Dayan road towards Pisgat Ze'ev, near the refugee camp.

Together with the Border Police undercover unit, Border Police soldiers were also stationed with reinforced forces and observation posts at the center of the operation, during which a number of suspects were identified. The suspects were seen lighting Molotov cocktails and throwing them at the road, endangering the lives of the civilians who were traveling there.

"We have identified that alongside the adult suspects there are also a number of minors who carry out the throwing of Molotov Cocktails. This is a terrorist activity that endangered the lives of those who traveled on the road," said the commander of the operation, adding: "When a Molotov cocktail hits the vehicle while it is driving it is a double danger, as well as the danger of the fire in the vehicle and the danger of the driver losing control of the vehicle during the journey."

The soldiers identified the suspects throwing the Molotov Cocktails, and a moment after one of them lit another Molotov Cocktail he was holding, the undercover soldiers emerged and arrested two suspects when another suspect, who continued to throw the Molotov Cocktails was shot and wounded. The wounded person was evacuated to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in moderate condition.

Following the interrogation of the suspects, a 13-year-old minor was released to his home and the detention of the two other suspects, aged 13-14, from the Shuafat refugee camp was extended at this stage until tomorrow.

The Israel Police emphasized that they will continue their determined activity to prevent terror and ensure the security of Israeli citizens.