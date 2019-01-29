'Iran hits Israel with cyberattacks on a daily basis'

PM highlights Israeli readiness in the face of Iranian cyberattacks. 'We see these attacks and foil them all the time.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the Cybertech Conference in Tel Aviv on Sunday, highlighting Israeli readiness in the face of Iranian cyberattacks.

"Iran [cyber]attacks Israel on a daily basis," he said. "We monitor these attacks. We see these attacks and we foil these attacks all the time."

"Iran threatens us in many other ways. They have issued in the last 24 hours threats that say that they'll destroy us, they'll target our cities with missiles. We're not oblivious to these threats. They don't impress us because we know what our power is both in defense and in offense."

"But the important thing is that any country can be attacked today with cyberattacks and every country needs the combination of a national cyber defense effort and a robust cyber security industry. And I think Israel has that and has that in ways that are in many ways unmatched."