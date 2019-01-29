Knesset speaker slams pro-BDS bill in letter to Irish parliament

'This is a blatant effort to meddle in Israel’s domestic policy, and one that we cannot overlook.'

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday sent a letter to the speaker of the Irish parliament’s lower house, protesting its approval of a measure to boycott products from Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights.



Edelstein wrote that he was disappointed to hear that Ireland insists on de-legitimizing Jewish communities in these areas and is obsessed with Israel's policy.

“It was with a mix of disappointment and outrage that I learned that [the Irish lower house of parliament] recently passed a measure that would criminalize the sale of goods and services from Judea and Samaria as well as the Golan Heights,” he wrote.

“This step is a blatant effort to meddle in Israel’s domestic policy though one-sided support of an extreme position that denies Israel’s legitimate right to exist, and one that we in Jerusalem cannot overlook,” he added.

As such, Edelstein explained that he had cancelled a Knesset delegation to the Irish parliament planned for March, and urged the speaker “to take the steps necessary to ensure that this measure does not become law.”