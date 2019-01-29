UK Chief Rabbi’s ‘Lecha Dodi’ school sing-a-long goes viral

A video of the Chief Rabbi singing Lecha Dodi with school children from across the country has become an internet hit, with more than 30,000 views of the film in just a week. The video captures the Chief Rabbi’s tour of primary schools across the country at the end of 2018, which saw pupils performing a special version of the well-known Shabbat song, which was composed and recorded especially for ShabbatUK, taking place on March 1st and 2nd 2019 when it will feature for the first time in synagogues.

Many of the Jewish primary schools who have learnt the new rendition of the Shabbat anthem will get the chance to sing with the Chief Rabbi in the coming weeks, as the preparation and excitement for the next Shabbat UK kicks off. The school tour saw the Chief Rabbi visit 25 schools across the country from Liverpool to London, leading the sing-a-long as he encourages everyone to participate in Shabbat UK.

The catchy music video features more than 5000 children and has proven popular on social media, with over 30,000 views and more than 200 shares on Facebook alone.

The all-new version of Lecha Dodi was composed and recorded by Israeli rock band Shtar, which found fame on the Israeli TV show ‘HaKokhav HaBa’.