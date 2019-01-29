Mueller's Russia probe nearly complete

Acting US attorney general says special counsel has almost finished investigation into collusion and Russian interference in 2016 election.

Acting US attorney general Matthew Whitaker said on Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller has almost finished up his nearly two-year investigation into collusion and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"The investigation is, I think, close to being completed, and I hope that we can get the report from [Special Counsel] Mueller as soon as possible," Whitaker said during a news conference, according to NBC News.

"I have been fully briefed on the investigation, and I look forward to director Mueller delivering the report, and I really am not going to talk about an open and ongoing investigation otherwise," he added.

Mueller, a former FBI Director, was appointed by the Justice Department in 2017 to oversee the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

His appointment came after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to his role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate.

Sessions resigned at the request of President Donald Trump last November.

Russia has denied any interference in the 2016 election. Trump has acknowledged intelligence information indicating that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, but has rejected the idea that his campaign colluded with Russia in the meddling.