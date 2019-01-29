Watch: Friends, colleagues congratulate Glick and his new wife

Guests congratulate Likud MK and Hadas Disin on the occasion of their wedding.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

MK Yehuda Glick gets married
Arutz Sheva

