Pelosi invites Trump to give State of the Union on February 5

State of the Union had previously been postponed due to the partial government shutdown.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday said President Donald Trump could give his annual State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 5, The Hill reports.

Pelosi had sent a letter to the president shortly after lawmakers and the White House reached an agreement to end the partial government shutdown.

"When I wrote to you on January 23, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year's State of the Union address," Pelosi wrote in the letter, according to The Hill.

She then extended an invitation to the president to give his speech on February 5, a date she said the two had agreed upon.

Pelosi had previously retracted Trump's invitation to come to the Capitol Tuesday, arguing the speech should not have been held until after the end of the partial government shutdown.

In response, Trump postponed a congressional delegation trip that Pelosi had planned.

On Friday, Trump agreed to sign a stop-gap measure to fund the government for three weeks as the House and Senate attempt to hash out a proposal to fund his proposed wall along the US-Mexico border.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders during a briefing on Monday weighed in on Pelosi's decision to retract Trump's invitation, shortly before news broke that the State of the Union was back on.

“I certainly don’t think she acted in good faith on the front end considering she cited security concerns that didn’t exist, but we’re certainly hopeful that moving forward in the future she will," Sanders said. "The president, as he always does, looks forward to addressing the American people and we’ll do that as soon as that’s invitation is received.”