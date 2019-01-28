Man caught on truck attempting to save it from theft

Kedumim resident attempting to prevent theft of his car caught on vehicle as it entered Arab village. Bystander who noticed rescues him.

An Israeli driver managed to thwart a kidnapping that began with a car robbery by an Arab in the village of Funduk in Samaria.

Eli Selikman, the man who brought the incident to a peaceful end, recounted what happened to Arutz Sheva.

"The incident apparently began after an Arab entered the pickup truck of Kedumim resident Natan Barhani to steal it. Natan realized he was trying to take the truck and apparently he was at that same time by the trunk so he got caught on the vehicle from behind. Nathan got caught on the vehicle as the kidnapper was driving towards the village of Haja. In my opinion, the Arab tried to steal the car and Natan tried to stop it.

Selikman, who carries a weapon, decided to chase after the kidnapped car. "I was in the same place in the village of Funduk near Kedumim, and then I heard shouts, 'they're kidnapping him, they're kidnapping him,' so I grabbed my weapon and told myself I'd see what happened. I followed him and entered the village of Haja, In the village, I saw him lying by the side of the road. Looks like he jumped from the vehicle.

"I waited with him until security forces arrived. The event ended peacefully with less than a car, and we could not save the car, but Natan was rescued. He's currently being questioned at the police station. It's still too early to draw conclusions that the police will certainly produce," he said.