Prime Minister visits Nativ HaAvot

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived at the Nativ HaAvot neighborhood in the village of Elazar this afternoon, some of whose homes were demolished following a Supreme Court ruling six months ago.

The Prime Minister's arrival was preceded in the morning with Gush Etziyon residents being informed of an imminent VIP visit and to expect consequent local traffic delays. Later word spread that the Prime Minister himself would be visiting the area. Netanyahu arrived as rains began to fall and fog as thick as mayonnaise started to envelop Gush Etzion. He was introduced to the village rabbi, and remarked how he'd planned for a sunny day to mark the visit, apologizing for the delay.

During the visit, Netanyahu said: "What has fallen shall yet arise. It's ours, we're building here. You live here. We didn't return from a journey of thousands of years for us to be uprooted We shall plant and increase."

Nativ Haavot, part of the Gush Etzion town of Elazar south of Jerusalem, was evacuated following a Supreme Court decision in December 2016 ordering the neighborhood's demolition after a disputed strip of land was found to run through it.