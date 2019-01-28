Watch: MK Yehuda Glick visits Temple Mount ahead of wedding

Hours before his wedding, Likud MK Yehuda Glick ascends Temple Mount where me met with his bride-to-be.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) ascended the Temple Mount Monday morning in honor of his upcoming wedding, which is scheduled to take place Monday evening.

During his visit to the Temple Mount Monday, Glick met with his bride-to-be, Hadas Disin, the founder of the Amitzim organization, which provides support for widows, widowers, and orphans. Disin was widowed at the age of 29 by the sudden death of her first husband.

On January 1st, Glick, 53, announced that he was engaged to Disin, 46, a resident of Talmon in the Binyamin district of Samaria. The engagement announcement came one year to the day after Glick’s first wife, Yaffa, has passed away.