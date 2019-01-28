Gush Katif Day as part school curriculum

"..in recent years it [Gush Katif Day] had gained momentum and hundreds of schools mark this day.”

The 22nd of Shvat, in the Jewish calendar has been marked as Kush Katif Day in the Education system.

Gush Katif was a bloc of Israeli communities along the Gazan border that had been expelled, and over 8,000 residents were forcibly removed from their homes in the 2005 Gaza Expulsion.

An Arutz 7 correspondent met with the director of the Gush Katif Heritage Center in Nitzan, Mordechai (Muki) Battar.

The director spoke about the activities on the special day and the message being given to the children.

According to Battar, hundreds of schools are marking Gush Katif Day in various ways, be it by watching films about the Gush, by presentations and in class activities.

“We started the day with a large ceremony at the Breuer School in Yad Binyamin. Close to 800 students attended the ceremony,” said Battar.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett told Arutz 7, “I chose to come to the Breuer School in Yad Binyamin in order to listen and meet the children of the Gush Katif children and see how we grew through the great rift. What I saw here, is the beautiful Land of Israel re-growing anew, a lot of optimism and with Gd’s help we will be stronger.”

According to Battar, most of the activities take place in the schools, “We come to the students and sometimes they come to our tours in Nitzan. Dozens of schools have arrived this week.”

Battar explains the message he wants to convey to the students is of “inhabiting, national responsibility and growing from new.

“This year we developed new lesson plans on the subject of ‘Adam and Earth’. We sent them to close to a thousand schools. I feel that in recent years it [Gush Katif Day] had gained momentum and hundreds of schools mark this day.”

Remembering Gush Katif in the Education System