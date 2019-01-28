Yoni Z and Nissim Black release 'HOME'

The promising hasidic recording artist from the United States, Yoni Z (Yoni Zigelboum) has released a joint single with Nissim Black, entitled "HOME", written by Ben Burgess and Yeedle Werdyger.

The lyric video to 'HOME' comes several months after Yoni Z launched his debut album, “Yoni Z”.

HOME is a song that Yoni has been dreaming of performing for 12 years. “Ever since Yeedle released the song, I loved him very much and have dreamed of recording my own version of it,” said Yoni.

The song was eventually recorded, but the idea and the song were shelved and the debut album was released without it.

An encounter with Nissim Black at a charity event for a Jewish outreach organization for girls at risk marked the musical direction and the lyrics that lead to HOME being made.