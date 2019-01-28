Tevye the Milkman gets his due

Chaim Topol, best known for his portrayal of Tevye the milkman in 'Fiddler on the Roof', to receive Jerusalem Prize.

Like every year, the Jerusalem Conference will bring together senior officials from various political, media, public and business worlds will gather for two days. There will be discussions and speeches on all significant issues in the army, society, religion, liberalism and state.

This year marks the 16th Jerusalem Conference, and will be promoted by the B’sheva newspaper.

Chairman of the B’sheva newspaper, Dudu Saada, has already informed senior actor Chaim Topol that the committee has chosen him for this year's Jerusalem Prize for Acting and Israeli Culture.

“I am honored to receive the Jerusalem Prize, and I am surprised by the pick and excited that the President of Israel will be present at the ceremony," said Topol.

The prize committee chose Topol for his acting career, including his portrayals of prominent figures in Israeli culture and for his special contribution to Israeli society and the state.

Topol is perhaps best known for his portrayals of characters Salah Shabati, the lead role in the eponymous 1964 Israeli film on the hardships faced by new immigrants to Israel; and Tuvia the Milkman in both the stage and film versions of "Fiddler on the Roof".

President Reuven Rivlin will be present at the award ceremony.

The conference will be attended by ministers, Knesset members, media personalities, rabbis, businessmen and public figures.

Some of the speakers slated to intend include, President Reuven Rivlin, Minister of Education Naftali Bennett, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Minister of Immigration Yoav Galant, Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Leon, Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau, Labor party chief Avi Gabbay, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, former minister Gideon Sa’ar, outgoing Police Commissioner Roni Alshich and former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon.

The topics for discussion at the conference will include the privatization of religious services, possible solutions to the Gaza security crisis, the long-term affects of the 2005 Gaza pullout, the role of Jewish tradition in the Israeli education system, and the MeToo movement.

The conference is open to the public and will take place on Monday-Tuesday and Friday, 11-12.02.2019 at the Crown Plaza Hotel, Jerusalem.