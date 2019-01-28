Hotel gives Jewish family swastika-covered mattress

Family visiting Florida hotel stunned to find they had been given children's mattress covered with swastikas.

A Jewish family from New York recently was stunned to discover that a children’s mattress provided to them by the hotel was defaced with swastikas.

The incident occurred after the couple and their two children had checked in late one night at the Grand Beach Hotel in Surfside, in southern Florida.

After checking in at 2:30 am to their hotel room at the four-star hotel, the couple, who were traveling with their 12-year old daughter and 11-month old infant were shocked to discover swastikas drawn on the side of their baby’s mattress supplied by the hotel.

“I spoke to the mother who discovered these Nazi symbols on her daughter’s mattress,” said former New York state assemblyman and chairman of the Coalition for a Positive America, Dov Hikind.

“Mortified, petrified, shocked, there aren’t enough adjectives to describe the feeling of finding a hate symbol on your child’s bed. The hotel has answering to do towards this family: How could this happen in a high-end hotel? Who’s responsible? Was this the work of another guest or in-house employee? The family deserves to get some answers.”