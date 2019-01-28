Clinton not ruling out 2020 presidential run

2016 Democratic presidential candidate has yet to rule out running again in 2020.

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reportedly has yet to rule out running again in 2020, The Hill reported on Sunday.

The report quoted CNN White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny, who said that Clinton told people "as recently as this week" that she isn't "closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020."

"I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying 'look, I'm not closing the doors to this,'" Zeleny said.

"It does not mean that there's a campaign-in-waiting, or a plan in the works," he continued.

Zeleny added that Clinton believes running "could be a possibility,” given that she won the popular vote over President Donald Trump in 2016 and that several former Trump associates have been indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in that election.

There were rumors already this past summer that Clinton is planning to run again in 2020.

Since losing the 2016 presidential election to Trump, Clinton has continued to criticize him. In one incident, she warned that Trump “is a clear and present danger to America” and said she is "convinced" that his associates worked secretly with Russia to defeat her bid for presidency.

Previously, Clinton ripped Trump over his decision not to recertify the nuclear deal with Iran, saying his threat to pull out of the accord is "dangerous" and suggesting he is undermining the validity of the United States' promises to other nations.

Several Democratic candidates have already announced they intend to run for president in the 2020 election.

Last week, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced she would seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and on Sunday launched her campaign in her hometown of Oakland.

Her announcement came after two of her Democratic Senate colleagues — Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) — recently announced presidential exploratory committees.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly also considering a run for president in 2020. He recently claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, fueling speculation that he might make a 2020 bid for the White House.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran in the Democratic primaries ahead of the last presidential elections but lost to Clinton, has already indicated he is considering another presidential run in 2020.