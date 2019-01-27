Watch: How Nir Barkat subdued a terrorist

New video footage published this evening provides a new angle to the incident in which Nir Barkat, the former mayor of Jerusalem, subdued a terrorist by 2015.

The rare recording was taken from a taxi camera that stopped right next to Barkat's vehicle, while the terrorist stabbed a haredi boy who was moderately wounded and tried to stab him again.

In contrast to standard procedures under which a secure personality such as a politician is expected to escape and take cover during a terrorist incident, Barkat chose to intervene. In the video, Barkat is seen jumping from the vehicle first, in front of his security guard, causing the terrorist to recoil.

The driver on the left tried to prevent Barakat from attacking the terrorist, but Barkat, who served in the paratroopers during his military service and was seriously wounded during the first Lebanon war, surrounded the terrorist along with his security detail and held him him until he was subdued.

While Barkat's security guard remained with the neutralized terrorist, Barkat rushed to take care of the wounded man until rescue forces arrived.

Nir Barkat responded to the exposure of the video. "The documentation provides a unique angle for the taking down of a lowly terrorist, seconds after the murder attempt at IDF Square, and the terrorist was tried and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Unlike the rest of the world and contrary to human nature in which people flee from the scene of the attack, here in Israel we rise and storm to stop the madness and death. I am happy about the tremendous privilege that has fallen in my part - to save one soul from Israel and to convey an important message to the younger generation."