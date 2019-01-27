Left-wing activists arrested for vandalizing AG's father's grave

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two men suspected of vandalizing the gravestone of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s father, Baruch Mandelblit.

Last month, it was revealed that the gravestone had been vandalized last week. The gravestone had been partially smashed by a hammer or other heavy tool. Police believe the vandals sought to shatter the gravestone.

Following the initial report, some left-wing figures and media outlets suggested the gravestone may have been targeted by right-wing activists upset by the possibility that Mandelblit could indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The suspects, Oren Simon and a second individual whose name has not been cleared for publication, are known left-wing activists. Both have denied any involvement in the vandalism. The two were released on bail after interrogation. Authorities have confiscated the suspects' phones as investigators probe the device for evidence in the case.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blasted left-wing protesters who have demanded that Mandeblit indict the premier, holding weekly demonstrations outside of the Attorney General’s home.

“For three years now, the left has protested every week outside of the Attorney General’s home. Left-wing activists have harassed the AG at synagogue and in stores. Now they are being investigated on suspicion of having desecrated his father’s grave. These thugs will go to any lengths to put unbelievable pressure to force [Mandelblit] to indict me. We can only hope that the Attorney General won’t give in to this intense pressure,” Netanyahu tweeted Sunday.