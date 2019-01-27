'Roseanne loves the Torah and the State of Israel'

Roseanne Barr and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach visit the Mark Twain house - center of efforts to expand Jewish presence in eastern Jerusalem.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach spoke to reporters in the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday, as he and actress Roseanne Barr continue their tour of Israel to mark the launch of a new anti-BDS campaign.

Rabbi Boteach and Roseanne arrived in Israel last week, visiting the Israeli town of Peduel in Samaria to launch the World Values Network’s campaign against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

The BDS movement has pressured prominent figures in entertainment and academia, as well as businesses, to boycott Israel and Israeli institutions in a bid to isolate the Jewish state and force it to withdraw from Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.

Last Friday, Roseanne and Rabbi Boteach planted trees in Samaria, and praised Israeli settlers in Samaria, calling them latter-day “pioneers”.

“You are pioneers. The people of Samaria are standing on the front line of the State of Israel,” Roseanne said while meeting with Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan.

On Sunday, Roseanne and Rabbi Boteach visited the Old City of Jerusalem and met with activists working to rebuild the Jewish presence in parts of the historic city of Jerusalem.

"Roseanne is a dear friend. She loves the Torah, she loves the Jewish state and she proudly affirms her Jewish identity at every turn,” Rabbi Boteach said during a press conference at the Wittenberg House, also known as the Mark Twain House. The building, now owned by the Ateret Cohanim organization, is believed to have housed the hotel where Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, stayed during his 1867 visit to Jerusalem.

"Roseanne has been a stalwart opponent of BDS. People like [Pink Floyd's] Roger Waters are attempting to stop artists from coming to Israel and performing for crowds."

"Roseanne, you have been one of the most outspoken critics of those have tried to stop Hollywood stars and celebrities from coming here."

Rabbi Shmuley also touted the support of former Pentagon chief spokesperson, Dana W. White, who joined the World Values Network delegation to Israel.

Dana, said Shmuley, “was the face of the US military. We love Tzahal [the IDF], I have two children who served in the Israeli military, but around the world, the United States military is the greatest force for good on planet earth, bringing freedom and liberty.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for the United States and thank you for your friendship with Israel and with the Jewish people.”