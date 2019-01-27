Roseanne 'excited and moved' to be in Jerusalem

Roseanne Barr continued her visit to the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.
"There are no proper words to express the connection I feel here, first of all to G-d, to Torah, to my people, to all people of faith and ethics in the world," Barr said during a stop at the Mark Twain House.
"This is the center of the Western world and Western history, and I am so proud to stand hear today in a place where the greatest American humorist who ever lived [stayed]," she added.
"I think that what's important is having the fire in the belly for justice, for peace, and for the City of David as David dreamed, [to be] the city of brotherhood. I hope to bring some of my passion and my belief and my stalwart faith in G-d and [to place] some of it here in the heart of everything Judaic," she said.
