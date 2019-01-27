Roseanne 'excited and moved' to be in Jerusalem

Roseanne Barr expresses gratefulness to be in the 'City of David, the heart of everything Judaic.'

Roseanne Barr continued her visit to the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.

"There are no proper words to express the connection I feel here, first of all to G-d, to Torah, to my people, to all people of faith and ethics in the world," Barr said during a stop at the Mark Twain House.

"This is the center of the Western world and Western history, and I am so proud to stand hear today in a place where the greatest American humorist who ever lived [stayed]," she added.

"I think that what's important is having the fire in the belly for justice, for peace, and for the City of David as David dreamed, [to be] the city of brotherhood. I hope to bring some of my passion and my belief and my stalwart faith in G-d and [to place] some of it here in the heart of everything Judaic," she said.





Loading....



