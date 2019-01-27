'Our mission in Poland will never end'

Polish Ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski delivered a message in Hebrew to the people of Israel on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"When we talk about the Holocaust, we constantly use the word "memory.” However I sometimes ask myself: is it enough? Is it enough just to remember? Surely, we in Poland remember very well what happened in that period of time, we remember the Jewish victims of World War II, murdered by Nazi Germans, but we also know that we hold enormous responsibility to preserve the material legacy of the greatest genocide in the history of mankind," Ambassador Magierowski said.



"At the Auschwitz Museum, in Majdanek, in Stutthof and in many other places hundreds of people work day in, day out - for us and for the future generations. We do not even know their names, but their mission, their efforts - this is something admirable.



"I wish to thank them all and at the same time I want to declare that our mission in Poland is not over and it will never end," he concluded.