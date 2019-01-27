2020 Vision



Dr. Joseph Frager

The campaign for President in 2020 has begun in earnest. It's all about vision. Will America choose a President with 2020 in both eyes or will it not? I visualize this election cycle in ophthalmologist's terms.



It really has to do with sight and optics. It is all about the what vision you have for America and the world. The saber rattling in Washington over the Shutdown is all about the future. The Democrats have been using the turn of events as a means of winning in 2020. Americans do not like shutdowns and the Democrats know this.



The President knows this too and ended it. The President is however more concerned with making America great again, and fulfilling campaign promises than winning in 2020. The President is looking to the long term and the Democrats are looking at the short term. 2020 is all about one’s vision.



Although early in the election cycle and much can happen, this may be a watershed moment. The President is a winner so I like his chances but he is playing it a little too close for comfort. His ending the shutdown helps.



The Democrats are lining up. They see an opening at this very moment. I have had interactions with a few on occasion. I share some with you.



In 2015 I ran into Senator Elizabeth Warren after visiting Senator Mike Lee. Their offices were not far from each other(how ironic). Prime Minister Netanyahu has been invited to address Congress on his fears about a Nuclear Iran. Eight Senators decided to boycott his speech. They included Al Franken, Bernie Sanders, Tim Kaine, Brian Schatz, Patrick Leahy, Martin Heinreich, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Elizabeth Warren.



I actually asked Senator Warren to do an interview with Arutz Sheva to explain herself but she refused. She did however say she would issue a statement. The statement in part says: “I strongly support Israel, and I remain deeply concerned about the prospect of an Iranian nuclear weapon, which I discussed in detail with Prime Minister Netanyahu when we met in Jerusalem last November(2014)...” “It’s unfortunate that Speaker Boehner’s actions on the eve of a national election in Israel have made Tuesday’s event more political and less helpful for addressing the critical issue of nuclear non-proliferation and the safety of our most important ally in the Middle East.”



Despite her statement, her boycott of the speech does not bode well for her. It was a telling moment.



My next encounter was with Senator Kamala Harris in November 2017. I was on a trip to Israel with Anthony Scaramucci when we ran into Senator Kamala Harris. We were all at Yad Vashem at the same time. I was pleasantly surprised to see her there. Truth be told every Presidential candidate should visit Yad Vashem. I hope she has a deeper understanding of the horrors perpetrated upon the Jewish People than before her visit.



The list of Democratic candidates will probably outnumber even the Republican field in 2016. However, until the Democrats completely and unequivocally disavow Louis Farrakhan, disentangle themselves from Congresswoman Tlaib, censure Congresswoman Omar on her “evil doings of Israel” remarks instead of giving her a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, fact check Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at every turn, they will have a growing problem.



2020 will be all about seeing straight and accurately. I have faith in the American People they will not need corrective lenses.

