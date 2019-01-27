



In accordance with government directives, an IDF aid delegation has departed to the area of the collapsed dam in Brazil.



The delegation consists of approximately 130 IDF soldiers and officers in mandatory and reserve service from the Home Front Command. Amongst them are engineering experts, doctors, search and rescue teams, firefighters of the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, soldiers of the Israeli Navy's underwater missions unit (YALTAM 707), representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Ambassador to Brazil, Mr. Yossi Sheli.



The delegation is led by the Commander of the National Search and Rescue Unit in the Home Front Command, Col. (res.) Golan Vach.



Locating and rescuing missing people is the main need that arises from the area of the disaster in Brazil. Therefore, search and rescue teams will undertake extensive efforts in the area of the disaster, using equipment that includes advanced means of cellular location, underwater radars and drones in order to establish an understanding of the situation.



As part of the preparations for the delegation, the necessary equipment was provided to the members of the delegation, including the provision of vaccines and medical equipment.



The delegation left a short while ago from the Ben Gurion International Airport and is expected to land in Brazil within 14 hours.



Last November, the "INSARAG" test was completed, in which the Home Front Command's National Search and Rescue Unit was found qualified and joined a limited and prestigious international community of search and rescue units from around the world.

This delegation is the first one to which the National Search and Rescue Unit has been dispatched after its qualification.



The IDF said that it and the State of Israel "will continue to assist in the aftermath of any disaster around the world that requires its experience and capabilities."