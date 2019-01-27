Foreign national arrested after drone spotted at Ben Gurion

Man transferred to custody of Israel Police. Flight departures and arrivals unaffected by incident.

Security at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport said Sunday morning that a man had been arrested at the airport after he was caught operating a drone.

According to airport security, the man is a “foreign national tourist.”

After being caught, the man was transferred to the custody of Israel Police.

Airport security noted that airport activity was unaffected by the incident, and that flights continued as usual.

Last year, a drone was spotted hovering over Ben Gurion Airport shortly after the arrival of US Vice President Mike Pence for a visit in Israel. The incident followed the detection of another drone at the airport a month before.

In both cases, the airport was temporarily shut down to air traffic.