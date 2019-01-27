Chief of Staff tours Gaza border

Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi toured the Gaza border and held an assessment of the situation.

On Friday, January 25 2019, the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, toured the Gaza Strip border.

Lt. Gen. Kochavi assessed the situation with senior commanders, and later visited the observation post near the Karni Crossing, where he was briefed by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Regional Brigade, Col. Avi Rosenfeld, the Commanding Officer of the Gaza Division, Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, and the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Afterwards, during a tour along the security fence in the Gaza Strip, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, met the officer who was lightly injured in his head after he was hit by sniper fire earlier this week.





