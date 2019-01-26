Trump pays homage to Israel's security barrier in new tweet
President Trump tweets clip highlighting Israel's security barrier, says results can be replicated in the US.
Donald Trump
Reuters
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaTrump pays homage to Israel's security barrier in new tweet
Trump pays homage to Israel's security barrier in new tweet
President Trump tweets clip highlighting Israel's security barrier, says results can be replicated in the US.
Donald Trump
Reuters
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top