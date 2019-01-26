IDF opens probe after Arab killed in Binyamin region

The IDF announced that it would open an investigation after a Palestinian Arab was killed by residents of Adei Ad, an Israeli village in the Binyamin region.

"Earlier today, a physical confrontation evolved between a number of Palestinians and an Israeli civilian adjacent to the community of Adei Ad in the Ramallah district, during which the civilian was lightly injured and did not need medical evacuation," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



The shooting occurred on Saturday amid clashes between Arabs living in the area and Adei Ad residents. IDF and Border Police forces arrived at the scene and responded with riot dispersal means in order to disperse the riot.



Adei Ad said through a spokesperson that its security team was forced to defend themselves with live fire in order to escape a violent Arab mob that had stabbed and beaten Jewish hikers.

"One of the hikers was stabbed and they managed to call for help. Civilian security teams in the area rushed to the scene to rescue the travelers and to negate reports that a hiker was missing," said Adei Ad.

"The forces are attacked with severe violence they responded with live gunfire after feeling that their lives were in danger. Adei Ad views the repeated attacks by residents of the Arab villages in the area with severity and calls on the security forces to respond harshly and punish all of the terror villages."