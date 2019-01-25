Qatar to work with UN to distribute aid to Gaza

Qatari envoy says his country will work with the UN to distribute aid to Gaza after Hamas rejected latest cash injection.

Qatar said on Friday it would work with the UN to distribute aid to Gaza after the enclave's Hamas terrorist rulers rejected a cash injection over what it said were unacceptable Israeli conditions, AFP reported.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet approved the transfer of the latest installment of $15 million from Qatar to Hamas in Gaza, which Netanyahu froze on Tuesday following the shooting of an IDF soldier by a terrorist from Gaza.

Hamas, however, refused to accept the money “in response to the occupation policy”.

The Qatari ambassador to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Emadi, said Friday that his country would now channel millions of dollars in humanitarian projects "in full coordination with the United Nations".

A first package of agreements, worth $20 million, will be signed with the United Nations on Monday, he told reporters in Gaza City, according to AFP.

Details of the scheme are so far unclear and there was no immediate comment from the UN.

Israel has already allowed two installments of Qatari money to enter Gaza, which is used for the payment of Hamas employees in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Kan 11 News reported that the defense establishment had recommended to the political echelon at the Cabinet meeting to transfer the Qatari money in the coming days.

According to the report, senior members of the defense establishment said during the meeting that it was the Islamic Jihad that carried out the attack that hit the IDF soldier on Tuesday rather than Hamas, and claimed that the terrorist organization had refrained from causing provocations against Israel in recent days.

Sources who took part in the meeting claimed that some of the ministers and even the prime minister himself listened with great interest and some even expressed their support for their position.

