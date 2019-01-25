Largest baker in US to keep breads certified kosher

Bimbo Bakeries USA, the largest baking company in the United States, to keep kosher certification on nearly all of its bread and rolls.

The largest baking company in the United States will be keeping kosher certification on nearly all of its bread and rolls after all, JTA reported on Friday.

Bimbo Bakeries USA was set to remove kosher certification from major bread labels like Arnold and Sara Lee this year, but will no longer be doing so. The reversal comes after talks with the two kosher agencies that certified the bread, the Orthodox Union and Kof-K, according to the report.

“After hearing from our loyal kosher consumers and after productive meetings with our kosher certifiers, Bimbo Bakeries USA is pleased to announce that we will once again be offering kosher products under the Arnold, Sara Lee and Ball Park brands,” the company announced.

Bimbo Bakeries USA produces brands including Arnold, Sara Lee, Stroehmann, Freihofer's and others. It also produces Entenmann's and Thomas which would have remained certified kosher even if the kosher certification on the other brands were to be removed.

Officials at the kosher agencies told JTA last year that Bimbo bread labels were crucial for consumers outside major Jewish population centers who want kosher-certified bread.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is the US division of Grupo Bimbo, the Mexican company that is the world’s largest bakery.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)