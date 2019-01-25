Three dead in two accidents

Three-year-old boy killed in accident in the Lower Galilee. Man and woman killed in second accident in the Arava region.

Three people were killed in two separate accidents on Friday evening.

In one accident, a three-year-old boy was killed and his sister and parents were seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles on Route 806 in the Lower Galilee.

The boy suffered critical injuries and was transferred to the Poriya Hospital in Tiberias where he was later pronounced dead. His parents and four-year-old sister are hospitalized at the Poriya Hospital in serious condition.

In another accident on Friday evening, on Highway 90 near Kibbutz Yotvata in the Arava region, two people were killed, a woman aged 70 and a man aged 40.

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in the accident and was evacuated by helicopter to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

