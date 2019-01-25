Hebrew U to open tech centers in Chicago, Paraguay and China

Hebrew University in Jerusalem announces plans to open three international tech centers in US, China, and Paraguay.

The Hebrew University in Jerusalem is opening three international centers to market new technologies developed at the university.

Yissum, the university’s technology transfer company, announced Thursday that it will open centers in Chicago; Asunción, Paraguay; and Shenzhen, China. The centers will foster collaboration models between Hebrew University researchers and local industries, the statement said.

In Chicago, Yissum will participate in the Discovery Partners Institute, a joint education, research and innovation institute led by the University of Illinois System, its three universities and other partners. In Paraguay, Yissum has partnered with HC Innovations to advance innovation and commercialization activities in South America. In China, Yissum will team with the China Israel Innovation Center Ltd., affiliated with Tsinghua University in Shenzhen.

More innovation centers are scheduled to open in the future, the statement said.