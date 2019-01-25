Two children killed in fire in Kafr Qasim

Two children aged four and six killed in fire in Israeli Arab city east of Tel Aviv.

Two children aged four and six were killed in a fire that broke out early Friday morning in a private home in the Israeli Arab city of Kafr Qasim, located about 20 kilometers east of Tel Aviv.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene by a team of Magen David Adom paramedics.

The paramedics also treated a man, a woman and a one-year-old baby who suffered light injuries as a result of smoke inhalation and evacuate them to the Schneider and Beilinson Hospitals.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. It is believed the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor of the building.