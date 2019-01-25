'The prime minister also deserves a fair process'

MK Anat Berko says media, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, have already made a decision in Netanyahu's cases.

MK Dr. Anat Berko (Likud) on Thursday backed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's position that the media has become a propaganda channel against him.

"In a democracy, an election process must be free from any foreign influence. They take parts of the investigations and distribute disinformation. I think that the prime minister also deserves a fair and just procedure. If they constantly attack him and constantly leak things from the investigations and law enforcement officials are interviewed as the investigation is ongoing, there is a problem here," Berko told Arutz Sheva.

The media, she continued, is taking sides in its coverage of Netanyahu.

"There is a feeling that he being treated unfairly. The very fact that there are people who think that it is possible to conduct a half-hearing process and then go to elections and not give the public all the information is a problem. The media should be fair, not to handle him with kid gloves, but also not to denounce him,” said Berko.

"No indictment has been filed so far, so what do they want from the prime minister? No one is stopping the legal process, but everyone should respect the legal process, it should be clean and law enforcement officials should not run to every microphone they see,” she concluded.

Listen to the interview with MK Berko (in Hebrew) below:

