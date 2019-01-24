Germany bans Iran's national airline

Iranian Transportation Minister Mohammad Eslami said Thursday at a press conference that Iran's national airline, Air Iran, had been boycotted by Germany and its flights there had been canceled.

The announcement follows the sanctions imposed on Iranian airline Mahan Air, which was allowed to fly to Germany until last Monday. Germany accused the airline of using its planes to fly military equipment and military personnel to Syria and other countries across the Middle East.

"We have always paid attention to their terrorist activities," Muhammad Islami was quoted as saying in Yisrael Hayom. "The United States finances and trains terrorists, and makes silly excuses to get us into trouble."