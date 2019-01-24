Inside the annual day devoted to lone soldiers

The sixth annual day dedicated to assisting lone soldiers comes to a close. Guests included Prime Minister Netanyahu. 'This is real Zionism.

On Thursday, Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) hosted the 6th annual “Yom Siddurim” (personal errands day) for Lone Soldiers in Tel Aviv.

The Errands Day, which was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, brought together all of the essential civilian agencies whose services are needed by Lone Soldiers in order to streamline the soldiers’ efforts to take care of their logistical tasks.

Lone soldiers are a term used for the 6,000 IDF soldiers in their mandatory service who do not live with their parents. Organized together with the IDF Human Resources Department, Yom Siddurim acts as a one-stop-shop for lone soldiers to complete a wide range of errands, so that they can spend their days off from the Army relaxing rather than attempting to navigate the often-challenging Israeli bureaucracy.

From driving tests administered on site, to tax consultation, passport and ID assistance, and even an employment workshop, lone soldiers also had the opportunity to receive one-on-one personal consultation from Nefesh B’Nefesh and FIDF on acclimating into post-Army life in Israel.

“Military service is hard and complicated for every soldier, and even more so for Lone Soldiers. Their decision to come to Israel and enlist in the IDF is a brave and noble act, one that is rooted in a deep sense of mission, determination, and love of the country. This is true Zionism,” said Major General (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, who is the FIDF's National Director and CEO.

Besides for Netanyahu. the event was attended by a slew of lawmakers, including Absorption Minister Yoav Galant (Likud), MK Pnina Tamano-Shata (Yesh Atid), Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right), and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas).

More than 3,500 Lone Soldiers from around the world, including over 1,000 from North America, are currently serving in the IDF. Nefesh B'Nefesh says that over 1,600 Lone Soldiers from 70 different countries benefited from the personal errands day and said that in 2018 alone, 393 Lone Soldiers made Aliyah through the organization.

“This day is aimed at showing our appreciation to the thousands of dedicated Lone Soldiers who serve in the IDF for whom we are constantly exploring new ways to enhance our support and programming,” said Nefesh B'Nefesh Executive Director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass.

“The personal errands day was created to enable these soldiers to focus on their essential tasks of protecting and serving our country without having to worry about time-consuming, personal matters during their army service.”