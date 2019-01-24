'Punish PA and Hamas for funding terrorism now'

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu) wrote to the prime minister and members of the security cabinet, demanding that they intensify their responses to terrorism and enforce the law to offset the Palestinian Authority's funding of terrorists.

In recent months," Forer wrote, "we have been witness to the constant abhorrence of the demands of Hamas and the Israeli government's submission to these unprecedented demands, which are part of a mechanism of extortion and threats. In the wake of [these thrests] the State of Israel even pays protection to a terrorist organization."

In his letter, Forer demanded from Netanyahu and the ministers:

- Stop the flow of cash to Hamas and set the ending of all violence in Gaza, Judea , and Samaria, as well as the humanitarian release of all captive Israelis, as a condition for any transfer of payments or fuel to the Gaza Strip.

- In light of the passage of the Law for the Offsetting of Terrorist Funds, the law must be implemented immediately and the funds paid by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists in Israeli prisons should be deducted from the taxes collected on behalf of the PA.

- Act immediately against the PA's diplomatic offensive against the passage and enforcement of the US law allowing American citizens to sue the PA for acts of terrorism in which they or a loved one were injured or killed.

MK Forer concluded by quoting from War on Terror, a book written by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in 2004: "Terrorism is a strategic threat to peace and the future of the State of Israel. The starting point for the struggle against terror is the total refusal to surrender to its demands, alongside a courageous decision to fight it to the end."