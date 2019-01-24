Arab youth indicted for filming himself dig grave for his sister

A 19-year-old resident of the city of Ramle in central Israel was arrested a week ago by Israel Police after photographing himself digging a grave for his sister near other graves in a cemetery.



The investigation against the young man was opened after police received a report that a 16-year-old resident of Ramle had received threats to her life from her older brother.



An investigation into the incident raised the suspicion that, following differences of opinion between the two, the suspect sent his sister a video in which he was seen digging a grave in a cemetery and holding up a photograph of his sister, saying, "This girl’s place will be here this week among the graves."

The suspect, who was arrested a week ago, was released to house arrest at the end of a hearing in the Magistrate's Court in Rishon Letzion.



After the investigation was completed, the police prosecution filed an indictment against him on Thursday, as well as a request for his detention until the end of the proceedings, due to threats.