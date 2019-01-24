Jewish Home: 'No one's qualified to approach candidates'

Jewish Home clarifies the organizing committee electing chairman requires approval of party central committee, to convene only on Sunday.

The Jewish Home Party today referred to announcements by various persons about their intention to run for post of party Chairman, and about reports of appeals to potential candidates.

"Jewish Home makes clear that as of this moment, there is no authority to appeal to any candidates because of the fact that no committee has yet been appointed to select chairman."

The organizing committee requires approval of the party's central committee that will convene next Sunday. Jewish Home stressed that only the committee would be authorized to appeal to candidates for party leadership.

In recent days a series of political activists and public figures announced intentions to run for party leadership, including Deputy Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, Rabbi Doron Danino, Rabbi Yosef Ben Shushan, economist Erez Zadok, and former Makor Rishon publisher Shlomo Ben Zvi.

The media also reported overtures by senior Jewish Home officials to a number of personages including Deputy Minister Tzipi Hotovely, in a bid to head the party. Hotovely announced that she turned down the request.