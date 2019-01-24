Shots fired at IDF soldiers near Syrian border

IDF soldiers operating last night in an enclave near the border fence with Syria identified shots fired toward them. The soldiers responded with gunfire. No soldiers were wounded.

Two days ago, an IDF officer was lightly injured by a sniper during a disturbance near the security fence in the Kissufim area of the southern Gaza Strip.



The bullet hit the officer's helmet and he was evacuated to Soroka Hospital for medical treatment.



In the context of the security tensions on the Syrian border and the border with the Gaza Strip, a battery of the Iron Dome missile defense system was deployed last night in the Gush Dan area.