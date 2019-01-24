Iron Dome battery deployed in central Israel

The Iron Dome missile system was deployed yesterday in Gush Dan in light of security tensions on the Syrian and Gaza borders.

However, National Security Council head and former Military Intelligence research division head Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror estimated yesterday that Syria would not fulfill its threats to bomb Ben-Gurion Airport.

In an interview with Radio 103FM Amidror confirmed the Syrians had the means to fire at Ben-Gurion Airport, but said the Syrians had a clear interest not to use them.

Eliran Aharon Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror

"The Syrians have missiles that can reach Ben Gurion Airport. They have antiaircraft missiles that can damage planes coming out of Ben-Gurion Airport, but the relationship between us and Syria is such that a Syrian attempt would give us permission to strike them so hard that the Syrian regime would be over, so I don't see the Syrians risking such an incident. The chances that the Syrians would do such a thing seem to me baseless," he explained.

Regarding Iranian backing, Amidror said, "In the Middle East, the countries usually talk very high, but once it comes to support, one doesn't help the other. There are few cases where an organization or state has come to help another country out of commitment alone. The Iranians in Syria have no ability to back the Syrians. This is what we're fighting for and what we want to prevent."