Eli Yishai: 'Shas is going down'

Former minister attempting to create conditions for Knesset comeback: 'When leader is elected to Jewish Home I assume they'll advance.'

Former Minister Eli Yishai is in contact with National Union and Jewish Home members in hopes of joining them ahead of the elections for the 21st Knesset.

In an interview with Yehuda Shlezinger in Israel Hayom Yishai said, "The most important thing now is to act to join forces in the right-wing bloc so they won't lose votes because of the electoral threshold.

"We have to make a connection and a union between Jewish Home, National Union, and Yachad [Yishai's party]. There's talk, and I believe there's a good chance this will happen. Everyone talks to everyone. Once a leader is elected to Jewish Home, I assume it'll advance," Yishai adds.

The former minister critiqued his rival, Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri: "Shas is crashing under his lead. There's political rivalry, but I harbor no hatred. I put ego aside; we're in a situation where there's doubt whether Shas will pass the threshold. I want to save Shas, there's a danger they won't pass the threshold."

Flash 90 Deri: 'Going down'

"I said, let's run together and save Shas. We can run like UTJ, two parties, Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah that divide the places according to their power and run under one list. But it went off the agenda. Deri opposes it absolutely," he said.

Regarding Benny Gantz Yishai said "generals don't succeed in politics; time will tell." About Bennett he says "it was a mistake to leave Jewish Home. He could be Prime Minister, but from an independent party he doesn't have much chance."

The Shas party said in response: "This is a desperate and frustrated man who's courting various parties and begging to be given a place in the Knesset. Our hearts go out to him."