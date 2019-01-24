Jewish youth indicted for manslaughter over death of Arab woman

An indictment was filed against a 16-year-old youth held in custody for more than two weeks on suspicion of involvement in the incident in which Arab woman Aisha Rabi was killed.



The youth is charged with manslaughter under circumstances of terror, stone-throwing at vehicles in aggravated circumstances under terrorist circumstances, and intentional sabotage of a vehicle in circumstances of terror.



According to the indictment, last October the boy and other students stayed overnight at a yeshiva where they were studying over the weekend. On Friday night, the youth, accompanied by others, located on a hill adjacent to Route 60, which is a high-speed interurban road, a few meters from the road, in the section between the Rehelim junction and the Tapuah junction.

The indictment said the boy took hold of a stone weighing about two kilograms, with the aim of hitting Arab passengers on the road, out of an “ideological motive of racism” and “hostility toward Arabs for being Arabs.”



At the same time, the indictment continued, Aisha Rabi, her partner and their 9-year-old daughter, traveled from the Rehelim junction to the Tapuah junction on their way to their home in Biddya, at a high speed of about 100 kilometers per hour. As the vehicle approached, the youth noticed that the vehicle had a white license plate indicative of a Palestinian Arab vehicle.



The indictment stated further that, toward the arrival of the vehicle at high speed, the youth threw the stone hard at the front of the vehicle toward the windshield “in order to hit the occupants, indifferent to the possibility that they would die. The stone hit the right upper part of the windshield of the front car, smashed it, penetrated it, and with powerful force directly hit Aisha's head, all in front of her family.”

As a result, the indictment said, Aisha suffered a severe and fatal head injury. The spouse, who managed not to lose control of the vehicle and avoid danger to his safety and that of the little girl and the other drivers on the road, continued on his way to Tapuah junction, flashing emergency lights, shouting at his daughter and driving quickly to the nearest Palestinian clinic, where her death was confirmed, according to the indictment.



The State Prosecutor's Office requested the continued detention of the youth until the end of legal proceedings against him.